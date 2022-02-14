NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 16.13 million shares of the NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $245.90, and it changed around $6.41 or 2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $645.60B. NVDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $346.47, offering almost -40.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $115.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.96% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 50.62 million.

NVIDIA Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NVDA as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NVIDIA Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 269.25 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.57% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is -14.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $345.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVDA is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $400.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

NVIDIA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.63 percent over the past six months and at a 74.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation to make $7.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5 billion and $5.66 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.90%. NVIDIA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 52.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.37% per year for the next five years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.08% of NVIDIA Corporation shares, and 66.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.67%. NVIDIA Corporation stock is held by 3,513 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 194.85 million shares worth $40.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.97% or 174.25 million shares worth $36.1 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 67.12 million shares worth $13.9 billion, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 52.33 million shares worth around $10.84 billion, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.