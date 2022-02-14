Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.02M. NAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -161.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.68% since then. We note from Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.28% year-to-date, but still up 7.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is -10.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -222.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.49 percent over the past six months and at a -300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.80% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, and 28.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.83%. Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is held by 183 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 9.27 million shares worth $23.73 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 3.08% or 5.57 million shares worth $14.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.12 million shares worth $8.17 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $8.56 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.