Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.1 or -7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.11M. MINM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.28, offering almost -306.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Minim Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 116.89K.

Minim Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MINM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minim Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.00% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) is -8.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MINM is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Minim Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.22 percent over the past six months and at a -225.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Minim Inc. to make $17.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.60%.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.32% of Minim Inc. shares, and 9.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.56%. Minim Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 2.77 million shares worth $5.15 million.

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC, with 1.29% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14155.0 shares worth $25337.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.