Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.50M. NERV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -427.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.43% since then. We note from Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 446.00K.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NERV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8150 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.23% year-to-date, but still down -3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is -16.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NERV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -757.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.98 percent over the past six months and at a -1,840.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -98.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.40% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares, and 53.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.23%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 22.49% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $16.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.60% or 4.1 million shares worth $7.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $7.28 million, making up 12.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 4.27 million shares worth around $5.98 million, which represents about 10.00% of the total shares outstanding.