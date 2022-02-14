MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $638.39M. MVIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.00, offering almost -654.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.65% since then. We note from MicroVision Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.16 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.14% year-to-date, but still up 14.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is -13.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1384.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVIS is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 93.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 93.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

MicroVision Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.50 percent over the past six months and at a -170.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MicroVision Inc. to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $395k and $479k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. MicroVision Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 59.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of MicroVision Inc. shares, and 25.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.50%. MicroVision Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.34% of the shares, which is about 10.4 million shares worth $114.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.66% or 9.29 million shares worth $102.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $52.15 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $28.99 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.