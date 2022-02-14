Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $523.11M. MMAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.76, offering almost -1115.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.91% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

Meta Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMAT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.64% year-to-date, but still up 5.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -21.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMAT is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -263.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -263.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.10%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.23% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 13.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.44%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.97% of the shares, which is about 13.97 million shares worth $80.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.56% or 4.38 million shares worth $25.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $23.89 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.16 million shares worth around $18.28 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.