Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.18, and it changed around -$8.43 or -27.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $289.67M. MSB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.61, offering almost -78.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.84% since then. We note from Mesabi Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 92.65K.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) trade information

Instantly MSB has showed a red trend with a performance of -27.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.21 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.05% year-to-date, but still down -26.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is -32.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSB is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mesabi Trust (MSB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.30%.

MSB Dividends

Mesabi Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.86. It is important to note, however, that the 12.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Mesabi Trust shares, and 30.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.89%. Mesabi Trust stock is held by 60 institutions, with Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.03% of the shares, which is about 1.97 million shares worth $58.57 million.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, with 2.97% or 0.39 million shares worth $11.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $8.11 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $2.93 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.