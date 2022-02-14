Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.52, and it changed around -$0.32 or -1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.30B. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.55, offering almost -122.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.79% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.53 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.93% year-to-date, but still down -3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) is -13.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVI is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.57 percent over the past six months and at a -11.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 192.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 174.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. to make $209.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.35 million and $138.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.20%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.80% per year for the next five years.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.42%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock is held by 330 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.49% of the shares, which is about 21.68 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 13.61% or 17.89 million shares worth $877.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $133.6 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $151.49 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.