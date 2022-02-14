LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around $0.17 or 21.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.42M. LVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -616.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.8% since then. We note from LiveOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.41K.

LiveOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LVO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LiveOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

Instantly LVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.22% year-to-date, but still up 4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is -3.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -621.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -415.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

LiveOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.01 percent over the past six months and at a 14.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect LiveOne Inc. to make $24.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.20%.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.32% of LiveOne Inc. shares, and 34.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.01%. LiveOne Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 6.9 million shares worth $20.64 million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc, with 4.70% or 3.72 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.78 million shares worth $15.52 million, making up 8.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $4.37 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.