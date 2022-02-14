Let’s Talk About How trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $888.47M. TRVG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.38, offering almost -106.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.44% since then. We note from trivago N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 904.46K.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Instantly TRVG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.71 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.72% year-to-date, but still up 18.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 12.99% up in the 30-day period.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

trivago N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.97 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect trivago N.V. to make $144.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.48 million and $45.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 176.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 218.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.90%. trivago N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 96.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.34% per year for the next five years.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of trivago N.V. shares, and 35.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.38%. trivago N.V. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Par Capital Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 22.16% of the shares, which is about 21.12 million shares worth $52.16 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 3.57% or 3.41 million shares worth $8.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $8.42 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.