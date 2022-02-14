Let’s Get Started On The Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 25.12 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.11 or 28.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.90M. MOTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -407.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.74% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.59K.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.99% year-to-date, but still up 13.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -7.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -362.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -159.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.20 percent over the past six months and at a 35.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 349.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36k and $51k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 288.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 292.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.30%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.21% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.74%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $2.03 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 3.73% or 1.8 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $0.31 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.