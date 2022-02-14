Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were traded, and its beta was 3.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.95, and it changed around $5.47 or 7.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. LPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.26, offering almost -34.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.15% since then. We note from Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 730.69K.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LPI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.44 for the current quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Instantly LPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.96 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.98% year-to-date, but still up 4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is 1.27% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPI is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $162.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Laredo Petroleum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.84 percent over the past six months and at a -24.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 243.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $374.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc. to make $354.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $188.06 million and $250.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 99.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.50%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -153.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.49% per year for the next five years.

LPI Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.37% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, and 75.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.81%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.84% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $177.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.59% or 1.98 million shares worth $160.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $74.87 million, making up 5.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $68.6 million, which represents about 5.33% of the total shares outstanding.