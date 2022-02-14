Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $559.99, and it changed around -$34.88 or -5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.16B. LRCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $731.85, offering almost -30.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $501.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.41% since then. We note from Lam Research Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Lam Research Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended LRCX as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lam Research Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $8.5 for the current quarter.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Instantly LRCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 615.99 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.13% year-to-date, but still down -3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is -18.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $725.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LRCX is forecast to be at a low of $560.00 and a high of $869.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

Lam Research Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.52 percent over the past six months and at a 20.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Lam Research Corporation to make $4.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.80%. Lam Research Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 78.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.94% per year for the next five years.

LRCX Dividends

Lam Research Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.39 per year.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Lam Research Corporation shares, and 84.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.44%. Lam Research Corporation stock is held by 1,831 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 11.57 million shares worth $6.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.04% or 11.31 million shares worth $6.44 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.01 million shares worth $2.28 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $1.7 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.