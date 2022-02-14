Is Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.69, and it changed around -$0.43 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.15B. PACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.97, offering almost -55.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.33% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 469.36K.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PACK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Instantly PACK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.59 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.32% year-to-date, but still up 11.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is -18.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACK is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 214.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ranpak Holdings Corp. to make $98.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.9 million and $71.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.20%.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.61% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares, and 97.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.70%. Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock is held by 205 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 38.20% of the shares, which is about 29.98 million shares worth $803.98 million.

Soros Capital Management, LLC, with 5.90% or 4.63 million shares worth $124.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $68.52 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $32.46 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.