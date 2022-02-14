Is Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.38, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. DOMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.61, offering almost -213.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.07% since then. We note from Doma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Doma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DOMA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.82 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.46% year-to-date, but still down -6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is -23.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOMA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -314.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -225.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Doma Holdings Inc. to make $150.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 636.40%.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.15% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares, and 35.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.21%. Doma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with StepStone Group LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.61% of the shares, which is about 14.88 million shares worth $110.11 million.

Eminence Capital, LP, with 3.08% or 9.92 million shares worth $73.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $16.59 million, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $12.63 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.