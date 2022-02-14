IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 6.11 million shares of the IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.80, and it changed around -$0.52 or -12.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.32M. IRNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -1150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.26% since then. We note from IronNet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

IronNet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended IRNT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IronNet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.92 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.52% year-to-date, but still up 15.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 4.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRNT is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IronNet Inc. to make $20.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 237.10%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 15.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.14% of IronNet Inc. shares, and 30.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.15%. IronNet Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $102.33 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.38% or 3.88 million shares worth $66.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.13 million shares worth $53.37 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $12.86 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.