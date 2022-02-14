iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 3.34 million shares of the iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.57B. IQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.97, offering almost -583.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.11% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.62 million.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.78 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.92% year-to-date, but still up 6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is -12.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.26 day(s).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

iQIYI Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.70 percent over the past six months and at a 38.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect iQIYI Inc. to make $1.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.15 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.50%. iQIYI Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 63.00% per year for the next five years.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.78% of iQIYI Inc. shares, and 66.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.43%. iQIYI Inc. stock is held by 339 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 38.65 million shares worth $310.35 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.91% or 22.38 million shares worth $179.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.35 million shares worth $58.99 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $44.87 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.