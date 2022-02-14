IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 2.69 million shares of the IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.51, and it changed around -$0.31 or -1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.84B. IONQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.90, offering almost -117.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.18% since then. We note from IonQ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.64 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 30.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 19.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONQ is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect IonQ Inc. to make $1.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.80% of IonQ Inc. shares, and 28.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.01%. IonQ Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.23% of the shares, which is about 8.14 million shares worth $84.63 million.

Levin Capital Strategies, LP, with 1.04% or 2.0 million shares worth $20.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.42 million shares worth $6.33 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held roughly 12989.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.