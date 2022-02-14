InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around $0.45 or 9.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $689.36M. INNV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -442.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.94% since then. We note from InnovAge Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 824.14K.

InnovAge Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended INNV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InnovAge Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

Instantly INNV has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.57 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) is 5.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INNV is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

InnovAge Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.66 percent over the past six months and at a 138.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect InnovAge Holding Corp. to make $175.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.36% of InnovAge Holding Corp. shares, and 11.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.65%. InnovAge Holding Corp. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 1.82 million shares worth $12.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.14% or 1.55 million shares worth $10.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $5.46 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $3.74 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.