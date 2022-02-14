If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 2.42 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.11, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.30B. OPEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.17, offering almost -267.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.49% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.10 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.22 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.98% year-to-date, but still up 4.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -19.07% up in the 30-day period.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.71 percent over the past six months and at a 38.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $248.89 million and $747.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,167.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 341.70%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.84% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 61.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.83%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 406 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.50% of the shares, which is about 45.92 million shares worth $942.67 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 6.76% or 41.42 million shares worth $850.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.73 million shares worth $281.91 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.18 million shares worth around $229.56 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.