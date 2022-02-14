If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.11, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01B. CNK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.12, offering almost -52.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.86% since then. We note from Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CNK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Instantly CNK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.78 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.14% year-to-date, but still up 10.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is -0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNK is forecast to be at a low of $15.40 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Cinemark Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.24 percent over the past six months and at a 28.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $597.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cinemark Holdings Inc. to make $533.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.24 million and $92.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 508.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 474.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.50%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -520.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.81% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.69%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock is held by 311 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.27% of the shares, which is about 19.47 million shares worth $373.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.39% or 11.23 million shares worth $215.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.17 million shares worth $134.82 million, making up 5.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $71.31 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.