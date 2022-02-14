Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.01, and it changed around $1.37 or 4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.35B. HP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.26, offering almost -6.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helmerich & Payne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

Instantly HP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.27 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.50% year-to-date, but still up 4.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is 19.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HP is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Helmerich & Payne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.36 percent over the past six months and at a 68.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $387.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Helmerich & Payne Inc. to make $433.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.00%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.76% per year for the next five years.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.39% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, and 91.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.71%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock is held by 419 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.92% of the shares, which is about 17.2 million shares worth $471.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.85% or 11.72 million shares worth $321.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.27 million shares worth $225.72 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 4.08 million shares worth around $111.71 million, which represents about 3.77% of the total shares outstanding.