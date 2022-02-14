Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.99, and it changed around -$0.38 or -2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. HCSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.96, offering almost -106.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.44% since then. We note from Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 953.99K.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) trade information

Instantly HCSG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.67 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.12% year-to-date, but still down -3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is -12.29% down in the 30-day period.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) estimates and forecasts

Healthcare Services Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.00 percent over the past six months and at a 32.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $416.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Healthcare Services Group Inc. to make $419.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $423.18 million and $404.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. Healthcare Services Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

HCSG Dividends

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares, and 110.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.02%. Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.38% of the shares, which is about 11.49 million shares worth $287.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.31% or 8.44 million shares worth $211.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.03 million shares worth $96.53 million, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $58.31 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.