Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.85, and it changed around -$0.96 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $959.84M. HA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.38, offering almost -66.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.58% since then. We note from Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.7 for the current quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Instantly HA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.58 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.61% year-to-date, but still up 7.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is -2.68% up in the 30-day period.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.46 percent over the past six months and at a 65.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 88.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $489.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings Inc. to make $544.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.68 million and $194.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 227.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.70%.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, and 76.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.75%. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock is held by 259 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.46% of the shares, which is about 7.92 million shares worth $171.54 million.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with 10.42% or 5.34 million shares worth $115.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.34 million shares worth $115.62 million, making up 10.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $66.78 million, which represents about 6.74% of the total shares outstanding.