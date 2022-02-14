Home  »  Technologies   »  Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Could Be ...

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.40M. GPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.11, offering almost -404.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from Great Panther Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2298 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.00% year-to-date, but still up 13.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is -8.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPL is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -218.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Great Panther Mining Limited to make $30.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares, and 13.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.57%. Great Panther Mining Limited stock is held by 69 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.55% of the shares, which is about 20.26 million shares worth $9.32 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 2.26% or 10.05 million shares worth $4.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 18.34 million shares worth $8.44 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 7.31 million shares worth around $3.23 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.

