GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.38, and it changed around -$0.96 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.35B. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.25, offering almost -101.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.55% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.89 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.16% year-to-date, but still up 7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 2.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.73 day(s).

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

GoodRx Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.46 percent over the past six months and at a 2.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $217.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect GoodRx Holdings Inc. to make $229.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $153.54 million and $160.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.10%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -720.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.88% per year for the next five years.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.29% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, and 79.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.12%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.90% of the shares, which is about 8.79 million shares worth $360.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.85% or 5.52 million shares worth $226.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $92.11 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $74.81 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.