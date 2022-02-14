GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.06 or 10.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.10M. JOB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -261.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from GEE Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

GEE Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GEE Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

Instantly JOB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Friday, 02/11/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is -3.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GEE Group Inc. to make $35.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.35%.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 23.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.98% of GEE Group Inc. shares, and 34.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.43%. GEE Group Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.58% of the shares, which is about 5.23 million shares worth $2.43 million.

Raffles Associates, LP, with 3.07% or 3.5 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $1.41 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.