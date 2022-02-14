Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT)

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.64M. TBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -481.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.81% since then. We note from ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2999 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.33% year-to-date, but still down -6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is -23.76% down in the 30-day period.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.63 percent over the past six months and at a 68.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ToughBuilt Industries Inc. to make $14.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.02 million and $12.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares, and 7.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.25%. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 3.81 million shares worth $1.95 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.86% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.