Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)

In the last trading session, 4.24 million shares of the Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.01M. MTCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -2291.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.35% since then. We note from Metacrine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Metacrine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MTCR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metacrine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5280 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.07% year-to-date, but still down -7.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is -15.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTCR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3160.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Metacrine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.52 percent over the past six months and at a 36.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.30% in the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.75% of Metacrine Inc. shares, and 47.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.33%. Metacrine Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 3.06 million shares worth $10.51 million.

venBio Partners LLC, with 11.20% or 3.06 million shares worth $10.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 90000.0 shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.