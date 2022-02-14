Future Outlook And Uranium Energy Corp. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.05 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.07, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $825.79M. UEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.79, offering almost -88.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.76% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.29 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.33 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.85% year-to-date, but still up 11.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is -16.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.13 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 33.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.71%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.57% of the shares, which is about 14.88 million shares worth $45.4 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.47% or 14.62 million shares worth $44.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.99 million shares worth $40.89 million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 10.88 million shares worth around $33.19 million, which represents about 4.07% of the total shares outstanding.