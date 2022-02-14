Future Outlook And Upwork Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.59, and it changed around -$2.62 or -9.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.17B. UPWK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.49, offering almost -152.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.47% since then. We note from Upwork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Instantly UPWK has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.92 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.09% year-to-date, but still down -7.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is -12.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.04 day(s).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Upwork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.89 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Upwork Inc. to make $138.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $106.15 million and $113.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.28% of Upwork Inc. shares, and 74.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.11%. Upwork Inc. stock is held by 379 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 12.71 million shares worth $572.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.50% or 10.9 million shares worth $491.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $145.65 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $128.99 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.