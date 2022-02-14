Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Evelo Biosciences Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: EVLO)

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.90, and it changed around -$0.24 or -5.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.87M. EVLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.59, offering almost -351.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.51% since then. We note from Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.87K.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.60 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.75% year-to-date, but still down -10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is -32.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 32.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVLO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $41.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -964.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Evelo Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.46 percent over the past six months and at a 2.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares, and 91.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.19%. Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 43.08% of the shares, which is about 23.03 million shares worth $162.13 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.98% or 8.01 million shares worth $56.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $23.82 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $7.38 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.