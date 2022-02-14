Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN)

In the last trading session, 16.42 million shares of the Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.45M. ZSAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -718.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.55% since then. We note from Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Zosano Pharma Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZSAN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Instantly ZSAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5025 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 56.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.09% year-to-date, but still down -49.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is -57.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Zosano Pharma Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.37 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 717.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Zosano Pharma Corporation to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 391.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.30%.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, and 10.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.99%. Zosano Pharma Corporation stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.65% of the shares, which is about 4.32 million shares worth $3.11 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 2.30% or 2.72 million shares worth $1.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $1.85 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.07 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.