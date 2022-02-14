Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.80, and it changed around $1.27 or 11.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. TALO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.93, offering almost -47.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.05% since then. We note from Talos Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.88 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.61% year-to-date, but still up 10.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 11.99% up in the 30-day period.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.51 percent over the past six months and at a 88.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 99.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 127.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $306.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. to make $313.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.71 million and $238.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.40%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 16.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.51% of Talos Energy Inc. shares, and 81.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.43%. Talos Energy Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 27.60% of the shares, which is about 22.6 million shares worth $311.14 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with 16.57% or 13.57 million shares worth $186.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.77 million shares worth $35.95 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $26.9 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.