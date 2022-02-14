Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $536.10M. SLQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -1053.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.89% since then. We note from SelectQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.80 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.44% year-to-date, but still down -55.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is -66.52% down in the 30-day period.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

SelectQuote Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.47 percent over the past six months and at a -286.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -145.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SelectQuote Inc. to make $200.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.50%.

SelectQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 902.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.70% per year for the next five years.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.06% of SelectQuote Inc. shares, and 66.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.56%. SelectQuote Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.77% of the shares, which is about 19.31 million shares worth $174.91 million.

Brookside Equity Partners, LLC, with 10.78% or 17.68 million shares worth $228.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 8.46 million shares worth $76.17 million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund held roughly 7.02 million shares worth around $90.76 million, which represents about 4.28% of the total shares outstanding.