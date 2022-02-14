Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)

In today’s recent session, 1.79 million shares of the Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.60, and it changed around -$9.84 or -10.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.65B. NVAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $304.10, offering almost -277.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.64% since then. We note from Novavax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.26 million.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 95.34 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.79% year-to-date, but still up 1.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is -30.52% up in the 30-day period.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Novavax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.85 percent over the past six months and at a -67.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 186.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $453.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Novavax Inc. to make $778.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $279.66 million and $233.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 232.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.50%. Novavax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -32.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Novavax Inc. shares, and 48.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.84%. Novavax Inc. stock is held by 629 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.99% of the shares, which is about 6.8 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.81% or 4.4 million shares worth $628.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $435.89 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $385.15 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.