Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ)

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.2 or 11.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.34M. MITQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.31, offering almost -1352.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.49% since then. We note from Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Instantly MITQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.48% year-to-date, but still up 54.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) is 2.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52590.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) estimates and forecasts

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.56% of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.13%. Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 37333.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.11% or 11599.0 shares worth $32709.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 35978.0 shares worth $73035.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 10588.0 shares worth around $29222.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.