Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL)

In today’s recent session, 18.52 million shares of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.18 or 8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.61M. KAVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.40, offering almost -1486.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.51% since then. We note from Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.80 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.95 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.55% year-to-date, but still up 109.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 187.95% up in the 30-day period.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.29% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares, and 1.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.01%. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.78% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 31106.0 shares worth $37016.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares.