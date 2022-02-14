Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO)

In the last trading session, 2.58 million shares of the Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.14 or 9.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.23M. GORO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost -84.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.24% since then. We note from Gold Resource Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Instantly GORO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.33% year-to-date, but still up 8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) is 0.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Gold Resource Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.17 percent over the past six months and at a 222.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -33.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gold Resource Corporation to make -$697k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.07 million and $39.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -101.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.20%.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.86 per year.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Gold Resource Corporation shares, and 34.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.72%. Gold Resource Corporation stock is held by 92 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.74% of the shares, which is about 4.28 million shares worth $6.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.54% or 3.38 million shares worth $5.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $6.08 million, making up 5.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $3.34 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.