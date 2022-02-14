Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.03, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. BITF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.36, offering almost -132.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.27% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.62 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.77% year-to-date, but still up 2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -21.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.48 percent over the past six months and at a 226.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.36% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 15.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.23%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 11.21 million shares worth $47.65 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with 1.45% or 2.8 million shares worth $11.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $39.86 million, making up 4.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $4.9 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.