Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)

In today’s recent session, 18.29 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.67, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.55B. AMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.62, offering almost -288.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.51% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.58 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.96 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.85% year-to-date, but still up 22.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is -17.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.80 percent over the past six months and at a 83.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to make $940.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $162.5 million and $153.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 565.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 513.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.01%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 32.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.19%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 455 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 47.19 million shares worth $1.8 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.80% or 40.02 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.51 million shares worth $552.13 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 11.98 million shares worth around $423.71 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.