Future Outlook And Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.96, and it changed around -$7.27 or -34.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $512.75M. BWMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.10, offering almost -258.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.05, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -29.3% since then. We note from Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.09K.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BWMX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) trade information

Instantly BWMX has showed a red trend with a performance of -34.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.97 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.40% year-to-date, but still down -39.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) is -30.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $744.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BWMX is forecast to be at a low of $612.03 and a high of $816.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5745.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4284.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) estimates and forecasts

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.41 percent over the past six months and at a 517.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. to make $144.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.82 million and $146.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.90%.

BWMX Dividends

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.23. It is important to note, however, that the 15.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.57% of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 5.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.06%. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 39 institutions, with OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.63% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $21.21 million.

ProShares Advisors, LLC, with 1.28% or 0.47 million shares worth $16.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $14.19 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF held roughly 36725.0 shares worth around $1.0 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.