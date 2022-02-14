Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $145.77, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.86B. ENPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $282.46, offering almost -93.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.31% since then. We note from Enphase Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ENPH as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 183.15 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.36% year-to-date, but still up 3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is -2.40% up in the 30-day period.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Enphase Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.75 percent over the past six months and at a 30.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $427.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc. to make $471.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $292.23 million and $316.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.30%. Enphase Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.60% per year for the next five years.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.30% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares, and 75.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.09%. Enphase Energy Inc. stock is held by 1,059 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 14.96 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.28% or 13.87 million shares worth $2.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.42 million shares worth $513.61 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $423.89 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.