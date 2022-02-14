E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.39M. EJH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.93, offering almost -11140.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.78% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8460 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.85% year-to-date, but still down -5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -40.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.49%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 23985.0 shares worth $63320.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.06% or 21731.0 shares worth $57369.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.