Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.82, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. PLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.73, offering almost -29.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.09% since then. We note from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PLAY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Instantly PLAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.84 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.70% year-to-date, but still up 9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is 3.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLAY is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.63 percent over the past six months and at a 148.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 152.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 167.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 204.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $368.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. to make $421.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 215.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.20%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -261.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.58% per year for the next five years.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.28% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, and 94.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.56%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.76% of the shares, which is about 6.18 million shares worth $236.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.04% or 4.86 million shares worth $186.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.6 million shares worth $96.39 million, making up 5.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $64.01 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.