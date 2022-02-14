Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.01M. DARE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.51, offering almost -59.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.57% since then. We note from Dare Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.90 million.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DARE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dare Bioscience Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Instantly DARE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.00% year-to-date, but still up 6.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is -1.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DARE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -600.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -91.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

Dare Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.75 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dare Bioscience Inc. to make $2.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.30%.

DARE Dividends

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.59% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares, and 6.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.58%. Dare Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 2.17 million shares worth $3.62 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.74% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $2.28 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.