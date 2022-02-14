Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.32, and it changed around $1.0 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.22B. CYTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.90, offering almost -18.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.05% since then. We note from Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Cytokinetics Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYTK as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.91 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.54% year-to-date, but still up 19.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 18.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTK is forecast to be at a low of $46.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Cytokinetics Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.41 percent over the past six months and at a -65.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -59.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cytokinetics Incorporated to make $6.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.72 million and $6.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%. Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 6.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.65% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, and 111.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.81%. Cytokinetics Incorporated stock is held by 309 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.81% of the shares, which is about 13.26 million shares worth $474.02 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.88% or 12.49 million shares worth $446.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.63 million shares worth $196.53 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $81.64 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.