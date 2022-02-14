Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Share Price Might Move Down By -67.07%

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. CRON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.40, offering almost -281.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.77% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Cronos Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CRON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cronos Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.13 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.06% year-to-date, but still up 11.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRON is forecast to be at a low of $3.23 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Cronos Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.56 percent over the past six months and at a -138.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. to make $22.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.24% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 16.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.43%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 282 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 10.6 million shares worth $59.97 million.

Chescapmanager LLC, with 2.22% or 8.33 million shares worth $47.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 11.5 million shares worth $52.1 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $12.8 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.