Could New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.45, and it changed around -$4.11 or -5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57B. NEWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.70, offering almost -79.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.89% since then. We note from New Relic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

New Relic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NEWR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Relic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

Instantly NEWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 109.86 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.11% year-to-date, but still down -29.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) is -32.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEWR is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

New Relic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.60 percent over the past six months and at a -60.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect New Relic Inc. to make $204.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.70%. New Relic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.93% of New Relic Inc. shares, and 88.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.11%. New Relic Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 5.32 million shares worth $382.17 million.

HMI Capital Management, LP, with 8.04% or 5.26 million shares worth $377.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $177.31 million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $119.42 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.