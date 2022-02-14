Could Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $124.48, and it changed around -$7.15 or -5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.55B. ENTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $158.00, offering almost -26.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $93.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.89% since then. We note from Entegris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Entegris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ENTG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Entegris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

Instantly ENTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 136.40 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.17% year-to-date, but still down -3.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is -7.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENTG is forecast to be at a low of $139.00 and a high of $183.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Entegris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.17 percent over the past six months and at a 20.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $592.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Entegris Inc. to make $592.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $517.59 million and $512.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%. Entegris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.23% per year for the next five years.

ENTG Dividends

Entegris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Entegris Inc. shares, and 100.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.00%. Entegris Inc. stock is held by 597 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.34% of the shares, which is about 15.37 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.95% or 13.48 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $481.39 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $433.64 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.